Korean Air’s sky-high soar: More flights to Bangkok amid tourism rebound

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Korean Air unveiled plans for two more weekly flights from Incheon to Bangkok, reflecting the resurgent appetite for travel as the world emerges from the grip of the pandemic.

Kim Jongmin, the airline’s country manager, revealed that the added flights on the Incheon-Don Mueang route are in response to surging demand, particularly from South Koreans seeking reprieve from the winter blues in January and February.

“The demand from Korean travellers to escape the winter chill has been remarkable, prompting us to bolster our flight offerings.”

Currently operating five flights per week from Incheon to Bangkok, alongside routes to Phuket and Chiang Mai, Korean Air is witnessing a robust recovery in its Thailand flight schedules, said Kim.

“We can now proudly declare that our flight schedules to Thailand have not only rebounded from the Covid-19 slump but have also increased in frequency.”

The airline’s resilience during the pandemic has paid off handsomely, with a staggering 190% surge in passenger volume recorded last year on its Korea-Thailand routes. This surge in traffic propelled the airline’s overall profits to a whopping US$11.3 billion (approximately 40 billion baht), surpassing pre-pandemic levels set in 2019.

While Thailand’s tourism sector has been on a sluggish path to recovery, it remains a coveted destination for Korean travellers, known for its urban allure, serene retreats, and world-class golf courses.

Flights revival

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Asia-Pacific region witnessed the highest yearly growth in air traffic last year, a staggering 126.1% rise. Despite the dominance of the Thai market for Korean Air in Southeast Asia, the airline has expanded its reach to destinations like Manila and Bali.

Buoyed by the promising outlook, Korean Air anticipates a full recovery of passenger demand and capacity to pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of this year. With long-haul demand projected to remain robust, the airline is gearing up for a revenue surge during the peak winter season, aiming to maximise revenue by reinstating routes and bolstering capacity to popular tourist hotspots across Southeast Asia and Japan, said Kim.

“We’ve expanded our reach with routes to destinations like Incheon-Phu Quoc in Vietnam and are eyeing further expansion into Laos.”

Korean Air has inked a deal with Shell to procure sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026 for five years to champion sustainability.

The airline has also taken strides to reduce its carbon footprint by introducing fuel-efficient aircraft like the A220-300, A321neo, and B787-9, which boast a 20 to 25% reduction in carbon emissions per seat compared to existing models, reported The Nation.