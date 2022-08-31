Thailand
Korean Air to resume flights to Chiang Mai and Phuket
Korean Air will resume direct flights from Seoul to both Chiang Mai and Phuket this October. Both routes were suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The airline’s Phuket flights are scheduled to depart from Seoul Incheon Airport four days per week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 5.55pm and land in Phuket at 10pm.
Phuket to Seoul flights will also depart on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, leaving Phuket at 11.20pm and arriving in Seoul Incheon at 7.55am the next day.
A Boeing 737-800 will serve the Seoul – Chiang Mai route, resuming in October, four times per week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The flight will depart from Seoul Incheon at 5.55pm and land in Chiang Mai at 9.30pm.
Chiang Mai to Seoul flights will depart at 11pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and arrive in Seoul at 6.25am the following day.
Tickets are already available to buy through the Korean Air website, with a one-way ticket from Chiang Mai to Seoul on October 1 costing 16,095 baht. A one-way ticket from Phuket to Seoul on October 1 is on sale for 15,460 baht.
Korean Air is also resuming its service Seoul – Dubai service in October, with three flights per week on an Airbus A330-300.
The airline is also launching its first service between Seoul and Budapest in Hungary. The service’s inaugural flight is scheduled for October 3, 2022.
Always check the entry requirements of your final destination before travelling.
SOURCE: TravelNewsAsia
