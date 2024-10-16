Fourth wife fatally shoots husband’s fifth wife over jealousy

Photo via Channel 8

A Thai woman yesterday admitted to fatally shooting her husband’s fifth wife near her home in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Officers from Ron Phibun Police Station and rescuers rushed to a house in a plantation in the Ron Phibun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday, October 15, after receiving a report of the shooting. Upon arrival, police found the lifeless body of a woman, later identified as 40 year old Wassana, inside the house.

Advertisements

Wassana sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back of her neck, back, and leg. No one was present at the house during the investigation.

Officers reviewed security camera footage from Wassana’s neighbour, which captured the sound of gunshots. Three shots were heard from the house before everything went silent.

Thanyaporn, a 37 year old Thai woman, later turned herself in at a police station and claimed that she accidentally shot Wassana while they were arguing inside the house. Thanyaporn said her husband, Chatchai, also witnessed the incident.

Thanyaporn told the police that Chatchai fled the scene and hid in a small cottage on a nearby mountain. Police searched for Chatchai and arrested him yesterday afternoon, October 16.

During questioning at the police station, Chatchai maintained his innocence but admitted that the motive behind the fatal shooting was related to him. He expressed regret to all of his wives, admitting he did not know how to resolve the jealousy.

Advertisements

Chatchai revealed to the police and Channel 8 that he had five wives, including Somjeen, Fahkram, Mayree, Thanyaporn, and Wassana. He lived in the house with his fourth and fifth wives, where the shooting occurred.

On the day of the incident, Chatchai explained that his two wives argued because he spent more time with Wassana. To defuse the situation, Chatchai fired a shot into the ground to separate them, before placing the gun back in its socket.

Unfortunately, the two wives grabbed the gun from him and fought for control. During the struggle, Thanyaporn managed to seize the gun and says she accidentally shot Wassana.

The police have not yet disclosed the specific legal charges and punishment against Thanyaporn. It is also unclear whether Chatchai will face any legal charges.