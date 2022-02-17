Connect with us

Thailand

Karen soldiers from Myanmar clash with Burmese army on Thai border

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/KIC ကရင်သတင်းစဉ်

Soldiers from the Karen National Union and People’s Defense Force attacked the Burmese army with mortar guns and grenade launchers in Palu village in Myanmar on the Thai-Burmese border yesterday. A reporter for Nation Thailand said the Burmese army fired back with their own mortar guns, and called for backup help from a helicopter dispatched to shoot at the enemy forces. The reporter added that soldiers on both sides were killed and injured.

The Karen hill tribe in Myanmar, and several other minority groups have been fighting for greater autonomy since Myanmar gained independence in 1948. In March 2021, following the military coup, the Burmese military launched air strikes on the country’s Kachine State, where most Karen live. 20,000 Karen people were forced to flee. They hid in caves and jungles with low food and medicine supply.

Karen people live mostly in Myanmar, though many have fled to refugee camps in Thailand. In Thailand, they often have issues getting jobs and enrolling in schools since many of them not Thai citizens.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Burma Link | The Independent | Ethno Med | Thai EMBDC

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-02-17 17:55
    I thought this Karen:
    image
    1l1
    2022-02-17 18:12
    Russia is involved? If no then who cares.
    image
    Poolie
    2022-02-17 18:20
    5 minutes ago, 1l1 said: Russia is involved? If no then who cares. They're invading tomorrow,no, Saturday, no, next week. We don't actually know but we'll keep on chirping about it. 😀
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

