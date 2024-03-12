Japan: Locals warned after cat dives into chemical vat

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In Fukuyama, western Japan, residents are on high alert as a cat goes missing after taking a dip in a vat of dangerous chemicals at a metal plating plant.

An ordinary day at the plant took a surreal twist when an employee stumbled upon paw prints leading away from the container, revealing the daring escape of the furry culprit.

Surveillance footage, albeit grainy, captured the elusive cat making a speedy exit from the factory, seemingly unscathed. However, lurking beneath the surface of the vat lay a mix of hexavalent chromium, known for its carcinogenic properties and potential to cause skin inflammation.

Speaking on behalf of the company, a representative stated that the police, residents of Fukuyama City, and neighbours near the factory were immediately alerted.

“This incident serves as a wake-up call for us to implement measures preventing small animals like cats from sneaking in, a scenario we had never envisaged.”

With concerns mounting, city authorities issued a stern warning to locals, advising against approaching or attempting to handle the potentially contaminated feline, reported Thai PBS World.

They urged residents to promptly notify the authorities if they encounter the cat.

As of this afternoon, no sightings of the adventurous cat have been reported.

