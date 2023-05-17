Interfering mother-in-law’s secret affair exposed after accusing daughter-in-law of cheating

Image via Unsplash

An interfering mother-in-law’s secret affair was exposed after she accused her daughter-in-law of cheating.

The meddlesome mum-in-law’s remarks on how different her new granddaughter looked compared to other members of the family forced the new mother to insist on DNA tests for all of the family.

The woman had given birth to a beautiful daughter with mesmerising green eyes that, surprisingly, did not resemble any family members on both her and her husband’s sides. As tensions were rising, the woman decided that she and her husband should take a DNA test to put the matter to rest.

The DNA test backfired, however, and exposed a 29 year old infidelity committed by her mother-in-law.

The unnamed mother took to Reddit to tell the tale. She said…

“I gave birth to our daughter two months ago and even though my husband told me he knows I would never cheat on him, we decided to test our daughter’s paternity.

“My husband always refused because he trusts me, but his mother continued to judge my daughter’s eyes, as did other members of his family who speculated about my cheating. Even my own family found it strange.”

Much to her delight, and as expected, the results came back saying he was the father of their daughter, and that she was not involved in an extramarital affair.

But they soon discovered something far stranger upon further examination of the results.

“Our daughter is my husband’s child, but his dad is not his dad.”

The wife and her husband were taken aback upon discovering the infidelity committed by the mother-in-law against her husband’s father three decades ago. The couple had never before questioned her loyalty throughout their many years of marriage.

The revelation left her husband infuriated and ready to confront his mother about the truth. The wife, on her part, stood by her husband, though she advised prudence and restraint in sharing this information.

“Yes, she’s a liar and deceitful. My husband wants to tell his dad, which I agree that he should know, but we have to think carefully and rationally.

“I just wanted to clear the air and make everyone feel at ease, but this may destroy his parents’ marriage and tear their family apart.”

Netizens took to the comments section, expressing their support for the wife’s decision in having shared the discovery with her husband.

Some suggested that if the mother-in-law continues to bring up the child’s green eyes, the woman should say, “Oh, I see now how my daughter got these green eyes.”