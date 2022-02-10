Connect with us

Thailand

Insurance companies “hesitate” to give Covid-19 insurance to foreign tourists

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Photo by Phuket International Airport - HKT (November 2021)

After facing losses from Covid-19 claims from local cases, many Thai insurance companies are indicating that they are hesitant to provide Covid-19 insurance for foreign tourists entering Thailand under the current regulations.

The deputy governor of marketing communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand said only a few companies are now interested in joining the Test & Go programme, the most popular choice out of the three entry options. He said companies are unsure about possible situations if they offer coverage to foreign tourists, especially with reimbursement.

Even though Test & Go resumed on February 1, there haven’t been as many tourists as there were in November when the programme first started.

Isolation for travellers in Thailand can be expensive. The deputy governor said the 10-day hotel isolation price starts at 20,000 baht. This includes three meals a day and telemedicine from a partner hospital. He told the Bangkok Post…

“While waiting for the OIC to conclude an insurance package, we have to increase affordable hotel isolation as an option for infected tourists so they don’t have to pay more than 100,000 baht for treatment, as happened before.”

The Public Health Ministry is letting hotel operators in major provinces have isolation rooms on their properties for asymptomatic guests. This is to help with hospitals not having enough beds, or beds being too expensive.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-02-10 12:43
    Hospitalization and "treatment" for asymptomatic covid is nothing but a scam!
    image
    Lawyers_Guns_and_Money
    2022-02-10 12:50
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: After facing losses from Covid-19 claims from local cases, many Thai insurance companies are hesitating to give Covid-19 insurance to foreign tourists. The deputy governor of marketing communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand said…
    image
    Janneman
    2022-02-10 13:17
    I don't understand why an insurance company would hesitate giving (selling) a Covid insurance. If the isolation (incarceration) costs 2k bath a day, and they know that say 3% of all tourists need to receive 'treatment', they can simply calculate…
    image
    ace035
    2022-02-10 13:19
    33 minutes ago, Fanta said: Summary: Insurance companies refuse to get involved in the quarantine for foreigners pricing scam. Absolutely, the Thai government does not want to offer anymore COVID-19 insurance for incoming tourists which means if they get false…
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-02-10 13:30
    If they can't gouge foreingers 99.9%, then they don't want any part of it as takes the fun out telling us to bend over and having to play the good guy.
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

