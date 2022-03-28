Connect with us

Thailand

IKEA to open another store in Bangkok’s Phrom Phong area

Pete

Published

 on 

Credit Unsplash

Last week, IKEA, the famous Swedish furniture company, announced is set to open another store in Bangkok’s Phrom Phong in the Emsphere, Emporium and Emquatier shopping district. The IKEA complex is still under construction and there is no announcement on the planned opening date.

This will be their fourth location in Thailand alongside Mega Bangna, Central Westgate, IKEA Phuket. Mega Banga is IKEA’s first home in Bangkok before adding Central Westgate in Nonthaburi, which is followed by a branch in Phuket.

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Cathat
    2022-03-28 20:30
    so long as they have the cheap meatballs the store will do fine however small it is.
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-03-28 20:33
    1 minute ago, Cathat said: so long as they have the cheap meatballs the store will do fine however small it is. Yes, the meatballs are more important than the furniture😋
    image
    KaptainRob
    2022-03-28 20:39
    34 minutes ago, Noble_Design said: Mega Bangna IKEA can only be accessed via private vehicle, buses or taxis and in this respect it loses to the IKEA at Central Westgate which I believe is already connected to the new (purple…
    image
    Marc26
    2022-03-28 20:49
    43 minutes ago, Noble_Design said: You are right, it is in the greater Bangkok metropolitan area. However I also think for the benefit of people who don't live in Bangkok and wishes to travel to Mega Bangna they should be…
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-03-28 20:49
    8 minutes ago, KaptainRob said: Mega Bangna is easily accessed via Sukhumvit Line to Udom Suk + ~100 bt taxi for the final 10 minute ride. Apart from Terminal21 I'd prefer a day out at Mega Bangna over anything else…
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

