IKEA to open another store in Bangkok’s Phrom Phong area

Last week, IKEA, the famous Swedish furniture company, announced is set to open another store in Bangkok’s Phrom Phong in the Emsphere, Emporium and Emquatier shopping district. The IKEA complex is still under construction and there is no announcement on the planned opening date.

This will be their fourth location in Thailand alongside Mega Bangna, Central Westgate, IKEA Phuket. Mega Banga is IKEA’s first home in Bangkok before adding Central Westgate in Nonthaburi, which is followed by a branch in Phuket.