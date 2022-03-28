Connect with us

Thailand

Cash-strapped Thai Airways sells aircraft seats for 35,000 baht a pair

photo via TG Warehouse Sale Facebook

If you miss that in-flight feeling but don’t want to travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, or if you are simply a Thai Airways superfan, tomorrow is your chance to buy a pair of limited edition Thai Airways aeroplane seats. The seats, which come in three colours, are only available to buy through Facebook Live tomorrow at 2pm through the airline’s online Facebook shop, TG Warehouse Sale. But be prepared to loosen the purse strings, these seats cost 35,000 baht a pair.

Since the Bankruptcy Court approved Thai Airways application for debt restructuring in 2020, the company has created many new business ventures to make some extra cash, like opening a pop-up restaurant serving in-flight food and opening a car boot style online Facebook shop, TG Warehouse Sale.

The store sells hundreds of in-flight Thai airways items, such as cutlery, earplugs, napkins, foil containers, rubber gloves, jugs and bags. The shop’s purpose is to “increase the financial strength of the national airline”, according to their Facebook bio.

Tomorrow, TG Warehouse Sale will go live on Facebook at 2pm to sell pairs of aircraft seats that come in purple, pink and yellow. Apparently, the stock is limited and will only be sold through Facebook Live, so if you can’t live without some colourful seats, don’t miss your chance tomorrow afternoon.

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Dancbmac
    2022-03-28 19:18
    48 minutes ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: Maybe these seats failed inspection on their 737 planes that they have just started to carry out inspections on. Would have helped pay for the inspections except Thai Airways do not have any 737s. Well…
    image
    Cathat
    2022-03-28 19:49
    Can't see why anybody would want to buy worn out old chairs that 1000's of people have sat on for hours at a time. if you did would you trust this outfit to hand over the seats after you have paid…
    image
    ozvenision
    2022-03-28 19:51
    Air hostesses will be next 🙃
    image
    harry1
    2022-03-28 20:11
    change management is the only option for thaiairways,but it anit going to happen
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-03-28 20:27
    I would think some will be from their 747’s that are slated to be turned or sold as cargo planes. And thus no need for seats.
