Cash-strapped Thai Airways sells aircraft seats for 35,000 baht a pair

If you miss that in-flight feeling but don’t want to travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, or if you are simply a Thai Airways superfan, tomorrow is your chance to buy a pair of limited edition Thai Airways aeroplane seats. The seats, which come in three colours, are only available to buy through Facebook Live tomorrow at 2pm through the airline’s online Facebook shop, TG Warehouse Sale. But be prepared to loosen the purse strings, these seats cost 35,000 baht a pair.

Since the Bankruptcy Court approved Thai Airways application for debt restructuring in 2020, the company has created many new business ventures to make some extra cash, like opening a pop-up restaurant serving in-flight food and opening a car boot style online Facebook shop, TG Warehouse Sale.

The store sells hundreds of in-flight Thai airways items, such as cutlery, earplugs, napkins, foil containers, rubber gloves, jugs and bags. The shop’s purpose is to “increase the financial strength of the national airline”, according to their Facebook bio.

Tomorrow, TG Warehouse Sale will go live on Facebook at 2pm to sell pairs of aircraft seats that come in purple, pink and yellow. Apparently, the stock is limited and will only be sold through Facebook Live, so if you can’t live without some colourful seats, don’t miss your chance tomorrow afternoon.