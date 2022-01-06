HIRING: The Thaiger is looking for a writer to join our English-language news team

Connect with us

The Thaiger is looking for a writer to join our diverse team covering breaking and general news in Thailand. As a full time news writer, you will work closely with our English-language news team at our office in Bangkok’s Asoke area.

Requirements…

  • Native English speakers preferred, but those with strong English-language skills are welcome to apply
  • Journalism background or an interest and knowledge of Thai news
  • Currently residing in Thailand
  • Available on weekends to help with our 7-day news coverage

The Thaiger offers a competitive salary as well as a work permit and visa for applicable applicants.

Send a CV, cover letter, and published clips to Caitlin Ashworth at caitlin@thethaiger.com.

 

