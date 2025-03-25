Tourists arrested for gambling via app on Jomtien Beach

A group of tourists were caught red-handed gambling on Jomtien Beach yesterday, sparking a police crackdown on illegal activities in the area.

At 10.30am, yesterday, March 24, Pattaya police apprehended four tourists using a mobile app to gamble, sending shockwaves through the normally tranquil beachside. Now, officers are considering penalties for the beach chair operator involved in the incident.

During a routine inspection, municipal officers noticed a group of tourists cheering loudly, which caught their attention.

As they approached the scene, they discovered that more than 10 people were participating in gambling activities, engrossed in their mobile phones.

When the tourists realised they were being watched by the police, a brief attempt to flee ensued. However, four of the gamblers were swiftly apprehended by law enforcement, while the rest managed to escape.

The four detained tourists, whose identities and nationalities have not been revealed, were found to be using a mobile app to place bets. They have since been taken into custody for legal processing.

This latest incident has put the spotlight on the beachside businesses operating in the area, as the gambling activity unfolded on beach chairs rented by a local operator.

The beach chair service operator, who has also remained anonymous, claimed to have been absent during the gambling episode.

Despite this, Pattaya officials are considering punitive action for negligence. The operator could face a suspension of their business for up to 15 days, depending on the outcome of the investigation, reported The Pattaya News.

Police have warned that such incidents, which tarnish Pattaya’s reputation as a popular tourist destination, will not be tolerated.

The city has been actively cracking down on illegal activities, and with the rise of online gambling, officials are keen to ensure that such behaviours do not become commonplace along the popular beaches.