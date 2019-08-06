Health Minister pushes the availability of cannabinoid oils to Thai hospitals | The Thaiger

Thailand
Health Minister pushes the availability of cannabinoid oils to Thai hospitals
The new Thai Public Health Minister, and deputy PM, Anutin Charnvirakul will allow hospitals to prescribe marijuana to some patients in a move to make the alternative medicine more publicly available.
“This week I will sign an order to allow ministry-run hospitals to prescribe the cannabis oil extracts,” he told the Bangkok Post.
The minister says he vows to push ahead with his policies to make cannabis products more available to the Thai public when he lined up with fellow ministers to share their visions during the “Roadmap to Success-Up Close with Thailand’s New Ministers” event.
Mr Anutin says he believes it is now clear that cannabis has medical potential, referring to a body of some research into medicinal use cases for the plant for some patients.
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are the active compounds that appear to offer therapeutic avenues, according to some studies, although the studies remain controversial and most medical officials agree more long-term studies are required.
THC is a muscle relaxant with anti-emetic properties, although in higher doses it can cause drowsiness and intoxication. CBD has less psychoactive properties and can be used to treat epilepsy, among other conditions.
The green light for medical use of cannabis as a treatment drug in Thai hospitals came after the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation handed 6,500 bottles of cannabinoid oil extract to the ministry yesterday.
Department chief Somsak Akkslip says patients in the final stage of cancer are expected to be among the first to receive the CBD-THC formula later this month as part of ongoing research being conducted by the National Cancer Institute.
Minister Anutin says ministry-owned hospitals will also introduce online appointments and a new system to allow patients to collect their prescriptions at pharmacies near their homes.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
“Roadmap to Success-Up Close with Thailand’s New Ministers”, a meeting with Thailand’s new ministers sponsored by the Bangkok Post
Business
Softening Chinese yuan no threat to Thai baht
The Chinese yuan dropped sharply to its weakest level against the US dollar in more than a decade, raising fears of further dangerous escalation in the US-China trade war.
Yesterday, the Chinese yuan dropped below the 7 yuan to the US dollar threshold, marking the first time the renminbi has depreciated against the dollar since May 2008.
The depreciation of the yuan against the US dollar will not significantly impact the baht’s strength, but will cause investor sentiment to drop and leading to an outflow of capital from Thailand’s stock market, market experts and economists agree.
Tim Leelahaphan, Standard Chartered Bank’s economist spoke with The Nation.
“The baht has not depreciated after the yuan’s weakening earlier yesterday as Thailand’s market is still seen by foreign investors as a safe haven. The yuan’s depreciation may cause market sentiment in Thailand to drop briefly, leading to an outflow of capital from the Kingdom’s equity market.”
The Stock Exchange of Thailand reported a 2.6 billion baht outflow of foreign investment when the market closed yesterday. But Tim expects Thailand’s bond market to continue performing strongly.
Thailand’s bond market saw in inflow of 1.46 billion baht from foreign companies, yesterday according to the Thai Bond Market Association.
The yuan’s depreciation, Tim says, will reinforce investors’ sentiment that Thailand is a relatively safe market in which to invest, especially after it’s stability and sovereignty ratings have been improved recently by rating agencies.
The baht was valued at 30.8 baht per US dollar yesterday, according to the Bank of Thailand.
Standard Chartered predicts the baht will remain below 31 baht per US dollar in the upcoming weeks, but expects it to depreciate to around 31 baht to the US dollar by the end of the year.
Mana Nimitvanich, first vice president of Krungthai Bank’s Global Business Development and Strategy Group, said in a separate interview that the yuan’s depreciation will cause the market to worry that the trade war will worsen, leading to outflows from Thailand’s stock market.
SOURCE: The Nation
Tim Leelahaphan, Standard Chartered Bank economist – The Nation
Bangkok
800 media professionals laid off or contracts unfairly terminated
The National Union of Journalists Thailand says the media situation in Thailand is looking increasingly grim with around 800 media industry staff either being laid off or having had their contracts unlawfully terminated.
A portion of the media professionals also say they were not sufficiently compensated, in violation of Thailand’s labour laws. Also, many said they had not been paid for the extra work they were made to do for subsidiaries under the same umbrella of media agencies.
In response to the complaints, the National Union of Journalists Thailand says it will come up with help for those affected by unfair termination as well as legal counsel made available, or help to negotiate better deals with their former employers.
Most of the media professionals have been affected by the return of the operating licences for digital television channels to the National Broadcasting of Telecommunications Commission.
As many as 20 veteran reporters with The Nation newspaper had their contracts terminated after the publication of the 48 year old daily newspaper was halted at the end of June. Those made to leave The Nation have been compensated at legal rates, according to nationthailand.com. As many as 100 people were also laid off in March this year when the publication of the Thai-language Post Today ceased.
The latest situation of concern raised at the meeting was the planned layoff of 267 staff at Bright TV (Channel 20) along with the plan to remove 200 people employed by Channel 3 after it ceased digital operations of two channels. A similar policy is targeting 132 Spring News (Channel 19) employees, in the wake of a consolidation of NOW (Channel 26) and Spring News TV channels.
TNN and True 4 U have also laid off 26 and 10 people respectively as part of plans to get rid of 70 employees in the near future. GMM News (Channel 25) is also aiming to get rid of 25 people, while Channel 7 plans to dislodge 113 people working for the now-defunct analogue channel.
Meanwhile, many former employees of Channel 3 lodged a petition with the Labour Court last Wednesday complaining about unfair compensation. The main digital Channel 3HD (Channel 33) is still operating, but operations of 3SD and 3Family (Channels 28 and 13 respectively) have been discontinued.
These channels will cease their digital terrestrial broadcast later this month.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai Life
2,800 small Thai schools facing consolidation
2,800 small Thai schools with fewer than 40 students will be merged – this from the chairman of the Basic Education Commission.
Associate Professor Dr Ekkachai Kisukphan says not all 18,000 small schools under the Office of Basic Education Commission that are located near one another would be merged. But the OBEC wanted to merge small schools each with fewer than 40 students and close to each other.
Ekkachai said the goal of the merger was to provide newly merged schools with teachers for all classrooms as well as sufficient teaching materials and adequate buildings.
He said the merger would improve the quality of education and the OBEC would consider the merger case by case instead of using the same criteria nationwide. For example, schools on islands and on mountaintops would be exempt. Ekkachai said the merger will be carried out gradually starting from this year.
To address worries that students might find it hard to travel to school after the merger, the OBEC would cooperate with the local administrations to provide subsidies for travel costs.
“New schools formed under after merger would not be too far and travel time must not be longer than half an hour.”
He said the OBEC would also consider measures to compensate school directors who would lose their jobs and have been opposed to the merger.
The OBEC has surveyed and found that there are 14,796 schools nationwide with fewer than 120 students and 2,845 schools with fewer than 40. There are also 123 other schools in remote areas, including on mountaintops and small islands.
SOURCE: The Nation
Associate Professor Dr Ekkachai Kisukphan – The Nation
