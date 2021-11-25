Health Minister concerned that once bars reopen, they could be Covid “hotspots”

Thailand’s Public Health Minister says he’s concerned that places that serve alcohol could become Covid-19 “hotspots” as people who are intoxicated are less likely to follow disease control measures.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says bars and restaurants serving beer and cocktails should strictly follow Covid Free Setting guidelines, which includes vaccinating staff and requiring customers show either proof of vaccination or results from a recent Covid-19 test. Anutin reiterated that staff should make sure customers are fully vaccinated before entering the establishment.

“Establishments that serve alcoholic beverages to customers must strictly follow Covid Free Setting measures, as well as other disease control measures announced by the ministry… Provincial communicable disease committees must inspect these businesses thoroughly before they are allowed to reopen. Cooks, servers and other staff must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at the rate required by Safety & Health Administration and SHA Plus standards.”

“If all preventive measures are strictly followed, we will soon be able to reopen other businesses as well.”

Anutin says that 10 million people in Thailand still need to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and the Health Ministry will dispatch mobile units to accelerate inoculations in rural areas where many are still waiting to get vaccinated.

While some people have reservations with private hospitals for a vaccine, like Moderna, Anutin is encouraging the public to first get a free shot through the government’s campaign.

“Currently we have mRNA vaccines, namely Pfizer and Moderna, in stock, which have been directly donated to the government. You can inform a nearby hospital or vaccination unit if you want to be inoculated, while doctors will consider giving booster shots depending on a person’s vaccination history and risk level.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand