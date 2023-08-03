Notorious bike theft gang behind 10 million baht of stolen Honda motorcycles nabbed by Thai police

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a relentless pursuit, the law enforcement authorities of Region 4 Crime Suppression Division apprehended the key suspect of a notorious motorcycle theft syndicate. The gang mainly targeted the popular Honda PCX model, smuggling over 60 of these stolen bikes to neighbouring countries and amassing over 10 million baht. The capture took place yesterday, when police officers, led by Captain Nathanon Prachum and Lieutenant Channarong Makpissuth, executed the arrest warrant 72/2023 issued by Nakhon Phanom Province Court on March 21, 2023.

Paironrong, aged 25, along with his accomplices was known for roaming around stealing these motorcycles to sell overseas. Captain Nathanon revealed that from September last year to March this year, the notorious gang stole more than 60 Honda PCX, which are popular and valued high amongst the public at a price per unit between 90,000-120,000 baht (US$ 2,610 to 3,480). The total loss incurred is more than 10 million baht (US$ 290,073).

Previously, three suspects had been arrested on March 10, including Natthawut, 25 years old; Nuttawat, 19 years old; and Nutthaphon, 22 years old. These individuals confessed to stealing more than 20 bikes and led the police to nab the buyer, Weeraphong, which opened the path to Paironrong’s capture, reported KhaoSod.

The gang leader Natthawut had a prior criminal record that included drug abuse and motorcycle theft and is currently evading four arrest warrants. The buyer, Weeraphong, had been previously sentenced for attempted murder and controlled substance possession in 2014.

Follow us on :













During the search of four rental rooms in Nakhon Phanom, the police discovered an AK-47 war weapon with ammunition, along with 34 stolen motorcycles ready to be smuggled across the border. When the police arrived to arrest Paironrong, he had already escaped to a neighbouring country.

Therefore the investigation continues, as well as the search to reclaim four more stolen motorcycles before they’re transported across the border.