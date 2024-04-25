Hand grenade found in Thai suburb leaves locals shaken

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

On the peaceful streets of Wat Boon Samphan, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, a sinister surprise lurked beneath the serenity as a fully operational type M26 hand grenade on Monday.

The discovery, made by 73 year old security guard Pratum Chomsuwat, unfolded as he meticulously cleared the area with a grass trimmer, stumbling upon the lethal device near a modest cement dwelling. Wrapped in innocuous cleaning cloth, alongside it lay a foreboding black aluminium box housing two 9mm gun bullets, hinting at a more sinister agenda.

With swift precision, law enforcement officers sealed off a 200-metre perimeter, summoning the expertise of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists to neutralise the threat. EOD officials confirmed the grenade’s operational status, designed for fragmentation warfare, raising alarming questions about its intended purpose in the peaceful locale.

Initial findings suggest a deliberate act of concealment, shrouded in mystery until the chance discovery by residents. Now, as the recovered evidence rests in the custody of Nong Prue Police Station, authorities continue investigations, scrutinising the potential involvement of local youths while keeping all possibilities open, reported Pattaya Mail.

Amidst the tranquil backdrop, a sinister undercurrent surfaces, prompting a relentless pursuit of truth behind the clandestine placement of deadly munitions in a residential district.

