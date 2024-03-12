Pipe bomb attack rocks coffee shop in southern Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A gas station coffee shop in Pattani province, southern Thailand, became the target of a harrowing pipe bomb assault where five individuals were injured including a two year old boy.

Upon meticulous scrutiny of CCTV footage, authorities unveiled a disturbing sequence of events. Four assailants, mounted on motorcycles, clandestinely approached the gas station’s rear road. Two of them, riding pillion, dismounted and callously hurled two pipe bombs into the coffee shop, where three officials were seated.

Miraculously, the officials managed to evade the explosion, yet sustained minor injuries. Regrettably, a female patron and her toddler son bore the brunt of the blast, suffering from ear discomfort and chest tightness.

An hour later, a second bomb detonated within the coffee shop. Officials surmised it was a deliberate attempt to harm those investigating the initial attack. Fortunately, no casualties ensued from the second blast, as authorities prudently delayed the examination of the crime scene for safety considerations.

Despite exhaustive efforts to track down the perpetrators using CCTV footage surrounding the gas station, their identities remain unknown. The lack of surveillance coverage in certain areas suggests a calculated selection of blind spots by the assailants, adding to the complexity of the investigation, reported Pattaya Mail.

Law enforcement agencies are inclined to attribute this heinous act to suspected insurgents, prevalent in the region’s troubled landscape.

In related news, gunshots and the explosion of ping-pong bombs shattered the night’s calm at a Bang Phli market parking lot, sparking a confrontation between youth gangs. The incident, which occurred at 12.30am yesterday, led to the immediate arrest of 32 year old individual who admitted to participating in the shootout.

In other news, a 40 year old man was found dead in a luxury car at a petrol station, leaving employees and locals stunned. The man, who appeared well-dressed and unstressed when last seen purchasing coffee, was discovered on February 23.