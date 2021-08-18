Grenade found outside local politician’s home in Prachin Buri

A grenade was found in front of a local politician’s home in the central province Prachin Buri, east of Bangkok. The chief of the Kham Tanot Administrative Organization, 53 year old Suchart Dejsupha, said he was in a meeting when he received a message from his daughter with a photo of what appeared to be a bomb outside his house.

Police suspect the threat could’ve been made because the local election was approaching, or possibly due to personal conflicts. Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were called to the home and found a M33 grenade, which is made in the United States, in front of the prime minister’s residence. EOD officers diffused the explosive with high-pressure water.

Suchart says he was startled that such an incident could occur because he had never gotten into conflicts with anyone ever since the became head of the Subdistrict Administrative Organization in 2004.

Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Channel 7 news

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on