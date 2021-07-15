Good Morning Thailand | What are your rights in Thailand? Sandbox and Samui Plus update

Today Tim and Sumi talk with Benjamin Hart from Integrity Legal regarding your rights for ASQ and enforced quarantine. Sandbox and Samui Plus Update. Your questions answered. Covid latest and the main headlines from Thailand today.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on