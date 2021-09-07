Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7

On today’s show Jay and Mike talk about the future of expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin plans to re-open on OCT 1 and the return of the paralympic athletes to Thailand. Protesters gathered at Bangkok’s Asok interaction yesterday, calling on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. Shoppers may also need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to enter shops in malls starting in October.

