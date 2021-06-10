Connect with us

Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | Thailand covid situation, Phuket sandbox, Samui sandbox. vaccines

Today Tim and Bill take a magic carpet ride around some hot spots to find out about clusters, revivals and possible re-openings. We also get to your questions and comments. (Sadly we can’t get to them all) We also address your comments about the sound. And, if you haven’t already, download our FREE Thaiger app. Here are the links…

📱 MOBILE APP for iOS / Apple users…

https://apple.co/3sFqPLU

📱 MOBILE APP for Android users…

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.TheThaiger.android&hl=en&gl=US

 

