Good Morning Thailand | Restrictions and curfews start today in Bangkok, Sandbox update

Today Tim and Bill talk with Caitlin about the restrictions, curfews and roadblocks that start in Bangkok today (and other red zone provinces). Sandbox update. Also update on the ‘Stefanie’ situation, the German lady shuffled off to an ASQ hotel, at her expense, last week.

You can watch the video about her story here… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_91SYF456UU

