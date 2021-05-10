Thailand
From BIB to Boys in 2-tone khaki – Thailand’s new police uniform on trial
Elastic waistband and fitted baseball caps – the new height of Thai constabulary haute couture to grace the streets of Thailand. Some law-enforcing super models are currently strutting the streets parading some of the ‘nouveau’ look police uniforms.
The boys in brown are morphing into the boys in 2-tone khaki with black accessories and utility accents.
10 officers from 3 police stations – Chakkrawat, Bang Yi Khan and Bukhalo district stations – have been modelling the new look for the past week to see if the changes make their law enforcement more comfortable and agile. And, more importantly, if the elastic waistband will stop their pants from falling down.
In the past the BIB (Boys In Brown) were famous for wearing uniforms, in a fetching shade of pooh-beige, at least 2 sizes smaller than actually required. Whilst it was a ‘good look’ for the few who had maintained a body worth showing off, the vast majority looked like a walnut that had exploded in all the wrong places.
There is a clear motive to make the obligatory brown uniform more comfortable to wear. The elastic waistband will certainly help with that. It will also allow the consumption of morning donuts and free coffees without having to make any pesky adjustments to the belt.
The new shirts have an upper cotton ‘traditional’ brown with a lower section of ‘more breathable’ fabric. Just as well because the new uniform still accessorises with the bulky bullet-proof vest or traffic-cop bib (which look more ‘useful’ than breathable).
The fitted baseball cap and sleeve pockets give them a ’90s rapper video clip on a budget’ look. And, just in case you weren’t sure, there is a huge sign POLICE on the back of the shirt.
It’s hard to look past the ‘very useful’ utility belt that turns an ordinary Bruce Wayne BIB into a veritable Batman. It’s got everything from the matching black truncheon and gun holster, plus a clip for the handcuffs and other slots for future Covid zappers and ‘farang’ detectors.
All that action around the waist has forced the location of the pockets down the side of the thighs. Then again, the modern Thai policeman doesn’t really have the need for cash at the ready.
The metal badges, the only police ID in the world large enough to be seen from the Moon, are being replaced with a fabric equivalent. A number of injuries in the past have been inflicted on police, not by ne’er-do-wells but from the jagged edges of the metal badges.
For shoes the heavy army-style thick leather is being replaced by slightly less heavy “easier to run with” boots.
A committee will compile the feedback from the trial uniform-wearers around the country, as well as reaction from the public. But Pol chief Maj Gen Somprasong says the main aim is to have a more practical and comfortable uniform for working police.
“The committee will make a final decision on the matter after the 10 day trial period and forward the matter to the police chief”.
The new uniforms will cost around 2,000 baht and be provided to police from their annual allowance for uniforms. So far the general reaction from the “test-pilots” is positive.
Keep an eye out for the latest in brown utility fashion in your town. If you’ve seen the new uniforms (which have only been on the streets since May 7), tell us what you think in the comments below.
Fisherman’s body found after 3-day search in Chon Buri
After a 3-day search, a body of a missing fisherman was found off the coast of Lin Island in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district. A squid boat capsized around 3am on Thursday after a heavy storm. Local police were called after a resident reported a dead body floating in the water.
The 52 year old captain and a 17 year old crew member were rescued that morning. Royal Thai Navy divers found 31 year old Peerayut Sornjai’s body the next day. 60 year old Somsak Sri Teeraprasert’s body was found yesterday around 18 nautical miles away from the Lin Island coast.
The fishing boat captain, Thanathep Mingmechai, says the storm was unexpected and the heavy wind and rain caused the vessel to sink. The young crew member, Thanakorn Pangpali, told Pattaya News that he and the captain used empty fuel tanks and water barrels to keep themselves afloat until they were rescued.
“The boat captain and I held onto empty gallon barrels used for water and oil and floated in the sea for more than two hours in rough conditions before nearby rescue boats saved us. Our fellow crew members vanished under the waves following the boat capsizing after a large wave hit us.”
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Tests at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University have confirmed the efficacy of both the Sinovac and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines. Renowned virologist, Yong Poovorawan, says both vaccines proved successful at stimulating an immune response against Covid-19. The tests were carried out as part of a study done by the university’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology.
Yong says that people given the first dose of AstraZeneca showed over 98% immunity to Covid-19, while those who had received 2 doses of the Sinovac vaccine showed immunity of over 99%. People who had already been infected with Covid-19 showed immunity of over 92%, but Yong warns that this does not rule out re-infection.
“We still do not know what level of immunity can prevent people from infection, but we already know that the severity of the disease would be reduced as long as we have immunity.”
Yong says studies are being carried out into long term Covid-19 immunity and does not rule out a need for booster doses to keep immunity at maximum levels.
“As Covid-19 has a short incubation period, it may be necessary to administer more doses to ensure people’s immunity is at the highest level.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Security tightened at Burmese border as Tachileik nightlife venues re-open
Security patrols are being stepped up along the Thai-Burmese border amid reports that nightlife venues in Tachileik are set to re-open. The Burmese town is just across the border from Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. It hit the headlines late last year when a number of Thai nationals working in the town crossed back into Thailand illegally, bringing Covid-19 with them.
Most of the Thais were employed at the 1G1-7 Hotel, a luxury, 100 room, 4 storey hotel, located just 1.5 kilometres from the border checkpoint in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. Subsequent reports alleged that the venue was a centre for prostitution, operating as a high-class brothel for wealthy businessmen and the upper echelons of the Burmese military.
Now, with news of nightlife re-opening in Tachileik, border officials are on the lookout for Thais crossing illegally in the other direction, seeking work or gambling opportunities in Myanmar. It’s understood that an entertainment complex known as, “King Horse Fly Pub 6888”, is currently advertising job openings. The nightlife venue is only a kilometre from the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge checkpoint. Entertainment venues and casinos are also believed to be advertising that they’re open for business once more.
Nation Thailand reports that since April, border officials have apprehended illegal migrants from Myanmar on 13 occasions. 59 of those had made the journey from northern Myanmar, which shares a border with India.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
