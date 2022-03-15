Freshman student beaten to death in hazing incident at Isaan Thailand university

A freshman university student died during a hazing incident where he was reportedly beaten by students and forced to drink lao khao, a Thai distilled spirit. The 19 year old was punched in the stomach and face. At one point, he became unconscious. He died on the way to the hospital.

The activist group ANTI SOTUS, which is against the hazing culture at Thai universities, posted information on the freshman’s death on its Facebook page, saying the first-year student, Padyos “Prem” Chonpakdi was attacked by senior students in the Rajamangala University of Technology Isaan in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The group says they spoke with Prem’s friends who say more than 30 second-year students took Prem and other first-year students with them to play football at a nearby rice field. They then forced the students to line up and the older students attacked the first-year students. So far, six students have confessed to beating Prem to death, according to Thai media.

Prem was punched on the stomach and face. At one point, Prem lost consciousness and a student tried to administer CPR to revive him. He was sent to Fort Suranaree Hospital which was over 20 kilometres away, but he died on the way. From an initial examination, the doctor found that Prem was infected with Covid-19 and the virus has affected his lungs.

The officers from Mueng Korat Police Station and the university have already received the report on the case. The university confirmed the death happened during a hazing off campus, but still didn’t know much about the details, adding that they will investigate the incident and punish, and possibly expel, students who were involved.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Sanook | ANTI SOTUS