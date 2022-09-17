Connect with us

Freezing inside a Cryo Chamber | Cryo Stay Young

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/ShzOn9zFgLQ

 

How much cold can you tolerate?

°CRYO Stay Young is a world leader in Cryotherapy, Recovery & Beauty Treatments! They are the only clinic that provides a safe and fully immersive °CRYO chamber experience that can actually reach temperatures as low as -140°C (-220°F) whole-body cryotherapy and -162°C for Localized cryotherapy. They incorporate the latest technology and equipment to bring you the safest and best within the beauty, fitness, recovery and weight loss industry.

 

Join Natty Warisa and find out how much she enjoyed her sessions at Cryo Stay Young!

Book your very own cryo sessions here: Cryo Stay Young – Gaysorn Village branch: https://www.mordee.co/ร้าน-คลินิก/ไครโอ-สเตย์ยัง-สาขาเกษรวิลเลจ-h11768

Cryo Stay Young – Thonglor branch: https://www.mordee.co/ร้าน-คลินิก/ไครโอ-สเตย์ยัง-สาขาทองหล่อ-h11767

