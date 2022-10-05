Connect with us

Crime

Fans stage simulation of Tangmo’s death in protest of law activist’s defamation case

Published

 on 

Crime investigation activist Atchariya Ruangrattanapong travelled to Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station this morning to acknowledge accusations of defamation filed against him. He and two others are accused of making a blasphemous statement about the autopsy results of famous actress Tangmo, who died in suspicious circumstances in the Chao Phraya River in February.

The 54 year old activist’s fans staged a simulation of Tangmo’s death in protest of the accusations outside the police station this morning. Using a dummy, the protestors simulated a boat propeller cutting Tangmo’s leg. In the second autopsy, 22 wounds were found on her leg.

Atchariya – the head of the Crime Victims Assistance Club – helped Tangmo’s mother file a murder lawsuit at Nonthaburi Provincial Court regarding her daughter’s death, which she later withdrew. After that, Atchariya said he and his club would have nothing to do with the case anymore.

Head of the Forensic Pathology Group at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Pol. Col. Napaphat Natsamun, recently filed a lawsuit against Atchariya and 42 year old Watcharakraisorn Ketjarat and 33 year old Chittipong Potpung. The men are accused of making a “blasphemous statement” about Tangmo’s autopsy results at Nonthaburi Palace Hotel on May 9, 2022.

The autopsy results never pinpointed an exact cause of death but did find 22 wounds on Tangmo’s leg. The court ruled that Tangmo’s death was an accident. Five of six defendants were charged with “recklessness causing death,” but have not yet been ruled guilty or not guilty of the crime in the ongoing case.

Last month, all six defendants were ordered to pay damages to Tangmo’s mother totalling two million baht and a lifetime salary.

Yesterday, one of the defendants on the boat repaid a vow he made by donating a 5-metre Ultraman statue to a Buddhist temple.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime4 mins ago

Fans stage simulation of Tangmo’s death in protest of law activist’s defamation case
Thailand21 mins ago

Thai road sweepers get safer new uniform for work
Thailand25 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Police patrol Pattaya Beach looking for guns, booze, prostitutes
Sponsored9 hours ago

Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
Phuket1 hour ago

4 Chinese fishermen lost at sea rescued near Phuket
Pattaya1 hour ago

Two lost children found on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Guides1 hour ago

5 underrated apps you need to use in Thailand this year
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Cheeky Taoist procession spices up Phuket’s veggie fest
World2 hours ago

Avalanche strikes mountaineering team in Indian Himalayas, 4 killed
Cannabis2 hours ago

Can foreigners legally grow cannabis in Thailand?
Tourism2 hours ago

1-billion-baht tourism stimulus back on track
Thailand2 hours ago

Ordination ceremony concert goes on despite flood
Hot News3 hours ago

Flooding may impact Thailand’s tourism recovery
Road deaths3 hours ago

Young woman killed in hit-and-run in Chon Buri
Hot News3 hours ago

Myanmar youth artists hold art challenge to raise awareness of country’s plight
Entertainment3 hours ago

“One For the Road” film is Thailand’s 25th Oscar attempt
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending