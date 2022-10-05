Crime
Fans stage simulation of Tangmo’s death in protest of law activist’s defamation case
Crime investigation activist Atchariya Ruangrattanapong travelled to Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station this morning to acknowledge accusations of defamation filed against him. He and two others are accused of making a blasphemous statement about the autopsy results of famous actress Tangmo, who died in suspicious circumstances in the Chao Phraya River in February.
The 54 year old activist’s fans staged a simulation of Tangmo’s death in protest of the accusations outside the police station this morning. Using a dummy, the protestors simulated a boat propeller cutting Tangmo’s leg. In the second autopsy, 22 wounds were found on her leg.
Atchariya – the head of the Crime Victims Assistance Club – helped Tangmo’s mother file a murder lawsuit at Nonthaburi Provincial Court regarding her daughter’s death, which she later withdrew. After that, Atchariya said he and his club would have nothing to do with the case anymore.
Head of the Forensic Pathology Group at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Pol. Col. Napaphat Natsamun, recently filed a lawsuit against Atchariya and 42 year old Watcharakraisorn Ketjarat and 33 year old Chittipong Potpung. The men are accused of making a “blasphemous statement” about Tangmo’s autopsy results at Nonthaburi Palace Hotel on May 9, 2022.
The autopsy results never pinpointed an exact cause of death but did find 22 wounds on Tangmo’s leg. The court ruled that Tangmo’s death was an accident. Five of six defendants were charged with “recklessness causing death,” but have not yet been ruled guilty or not guilty of the crime in the ongoing case.
Last month, all six defendants were ordered to pay damages to Tangmo’s mother totalling two million baht and a lifetime salary.
Yesterday, one of the defendants on the boat repaid a vow he made by donating a 5-metre Ultraman statue to a Buddhist temple.
