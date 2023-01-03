Connect with us

Thailand

Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand

Published

 on 

A fisherman pulled ashore the body of a 21 year old woman from the Nan River in Phitsanulok province in northern Thailand this morning.

At 10.30am, officers from Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station received a report that a young woman’s body was found by a fisherman on the Naresuan Bridge over the Nan river in front of Wat Ratchaburana. Police, doctors from Naresuan University Hospital, and rescue workers rushed to the scene.

Police found the deceased lying face down on the riverbank wearing a black t-shirt and jeans with a fishing hook attached to her clothes. Doctors believe she drowned and estimated that she died around eight hours prior.

The deceased was identified as 21 year old Sunit [surname withheld], a third year student at Pibulsongkram Rajabhat University. Sunit’s identity has been confirmed by relatives.

The fisherman, 58 year old Naret [surname withheld] said that he drove a motorbike from his house to the Naresuan Bridge to go fishing early this morning.

Naret threw his fishing line into the middle of the Nan river and felt the line jerk on something big. He tried to reel it in and was shocked to discover a human corpse. The fisherman pulled the body onto the riverbank and rang the police straight away.

One of Sunit’s friends said that she, Sunit, and a group of students went to drink at a bar in downtown Phitsanulok last night. Once the bar closed, they headed back to their student accommodation in a pickup truck.

The friend said that Sunit asked the driver to stop when they got to the Naresuan bridge. Sunit said she wanted to get out of the car because her boyfriend would pick her up from the bridge, the friend told police.

Sunit’s friends did not think anything of it and let her out of the car. Sunit said “goodbye” and immediately jumped off the bridge, said her friend.

Sunit’s friends went down to the river but could not see her. The students notified the rescue services who also couldn’t find her.

Doctors say that Sunit was receiving treatment for depression at Buddha Chinnarat Hospital and deemed her death a suicide.

The deceased’s family do not suspect any foul play so are taking Sunit’s body to perform religious rites straight away instead of having an autopsy carried out first.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand7 mins ago

Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Thailand48 mins ago

Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand
Tourism1 hour ago

Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
Sponsored6 hours ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Crime2 hours ago

Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video
Thailand3 hours ago

Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand
Phuket3 hours ago

Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment3 hours ago

Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
Transport4 hours ago

Thailand – Malaysia shuttle train resumes service after bombings
Thailand4 hours ago

Top ten fake news stories in Thailand 2022
Thailand4 hours ago

Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus 
Thailand5 hours ago

218 killed and 1,647 injured over 4-day new year holiday
Thailand5 hours ago

Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thai restaurant develops Flu-Shot Soup to prevent flu and Covid-19
Thailand7 hours ago

CNN confusing TAIWAN for THAILAND | GMT
Road deaths21 hours ago

Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending