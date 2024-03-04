Fatal crash on Chon Buri motorway claims Chinese, Malaysian lives

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 11:56, 04 March 2024| Updated: 11:56, 04 March 2024
58 2 minutes read
Photo by แจ้งข่าวด่วนชลบุรี(ห้องสนทนา), เรื่องเล่าชาวชล, and มอเตอร์เวย์ via Facebook/ JS100 Radio

A Malaysian man and two Chinese nationals died while one Chinese woman was injured in a car accident on the Chon Buri motorway.

Highway Police officers and Dhamma Rassamee Foundation rescuers rushed to a rest area on the motorway at about 10am yesterday, March 3. Officers came across a white BMW 5 Series sedan that had collided with a large rest area sign, causing significant damage to its front.

Officers discovered four people trapped inside the car. The driver, later identified as a 32 year old Malaysian man named Lee Chin Keong, was discovered dead in the driver’s seat. He had sustained a serious head injury and a broken neck.

A Chinese woman, 35 year old Xigoyu Ji, was found hugging her two month old son Yic Heng Ma in the back seat. The baby died at the scene while Xigoyu suffered serious injuries and died later in hospital.

Related news

A five year old Chinese girl named Yu Qing Ma was found outside the car with an injury to her leg. She was taken to hospital and was the only one to survive the accident. The girl was reported to be in a stable condition.

The 33 year old Thai woman, Nattaporn, explained to Channel 8 that she was an employee of the Chinese woman Xigoyu. The two month old boy and five year old girl were Xigoyu’s children, and the Malaysian man Lee was her chauffeur. Nattaporn added that Xigoyu’s husband left China for Thailand after hearing about the accident.

Nattaporn revealed that her Chinese employers lived and ran a shipping business in Thailand. Their company was based in Chon Buri. On the day of the incident, Xigoyu took her son to the hospital for a vaccination and the incident occurred on their way home.

Several media outlets reported that a witness saw a pickup driving against the flow of traffic and that the BMW sedan avoided the collision, causing the car to hit the sign. Locals in the area said that motorists often drive against the flow of traffic at the rest area, causing three to four accidents at the site last year.

However, Khao Din Police Station officers checked the CCTV camera at the scene but could not find the pickup truck. Police suspected the Malaysian driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Road deathsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thailand Video News | Swiss man’s tripping incident ignites online outrage, Government announces new airport infrastructure plan

Published: 10:54, 04 March 2024

British man throws glass at Thai woman in anger over dog barking

Published: 10:52, 04 March 2024

Ex-PM Thaksin unlikely to take on advisory role in Thai govt

Published: 10:39, 04 March 2024

Swiss man targeted by Phuket locals demanding beach access restoration

Published: 10:28, 04 March 2024