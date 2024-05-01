Family suffers burns as fire razes home in Samut Songkhram

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Samut Songkhram family’s home was engulfed in flames early today, leading to three people sustaining burn injuries. The inferno, which broke out around 5am today, May 1, is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit due to the melting of wire insulation amid the sweltering heat.

The property, a single-story wooden house, was completely destroyed, and damages are estimated at half a million baht.

Police Deputy Inspector Rangsan Deerod, from the Lad Yai Police Station, was alerted to the house fire in the Nang Ta Khian area of Mueang district and immediately coordinated with the Samut Songkhram municipal firefighters and the Sanpharachen Samut Songkhram Rescue Foundation for urgent intervention. Upon arrival, they found the house ablaze, with the fire rapidly consuming the structure. It took responders almost an hour to extinguish the fire.

Among the injured were 51 year old Somchai, who suffered blistering burns to his left shoulder and back; 27 year old Narisrin, with similar injuries to her right thigh; and a six year old boy, referred to as A, who had burns on his left arm.

They were promptly treated on the scene and transported to the Somdet Phra Buddhalerdla Hospital for further care. Two other family members, 64 year old Jamras, and a five year old boy, known as B, managed to escape the blaze unharmed.

The preliminary investigation revealed that five individuals were residing in the house at the time of the incident. They were all asleep when the fire, which is suspected to have originated in a bedroom, rapidly spread, causing a frantic escape.

The intense heatwave currently experienced in the region is thought to have contributed to the deterioration of the house’s old electrical wiring, leading to the fire, reported KhaoSod.

The authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. The financial toll of the disaster is significant, with an estimated loss of 500,000 baht (US$13,400).