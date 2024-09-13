Fallen tree crushes cars on Banthat Thong Road in Bangkok storm (video)

Photo from screenshot of KhaoSod Facebook video

A large tree fell on Banthat Thong Road, crushing parked cars during a heavy storm. CCTV footage captured the dramatic incident, which occurred yesterday evening. Strong winds and rain swept through multiple areas of Bangkok, causing significant disruptions.

A powerful storm hit several parts of Bangkok yesterday evening, September 12, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. In the Pathumwan district, a large tree planted on the sidewalk of Banthat Thong Road, near the entrance of Chulalongkorn Soi 34, was uprooted and fell onto the road. The tree’s fall caused a truck travelling in the opposite direction to swerve and crash heavily, further crushing cars parked on the opposite side of the road.

CCTV cameras in the vicinity managed to record the entire event, providing a vivid account of the moment the tree came down, the truck’s collision, and the subsequent damage to the parked vehicles. The footage shows the force of the wind and the abruptness of the tree’s fall, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the storm.

Local officials responded quickly to the scene, working to clear the debris and assess the extent of the damage. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and stability of large trees planted along city streets, especially during severe weather conditions.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos that ensued as the tree fell and the truck crashed.

“The wind was incredibly strong, and then suddenly, the tree just snapped and fell. It was terrifying to see the truck crash and the cars being crushed.”

The storm caused widespread disruption across Bangkok, with numerous reports of fallen trees and damaged property. Emergency services were stretched thin as they responded to multiple incidents across the city. The heavy rain led to flooding in some areas, further complicating the situation.

Officials are now evaluating the damage and considering measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. This may include inspecting and potentially reinforcing or removing large trees in vulnerable areas. The safety of residents and the integrity of infrastructure remain the primary concerns as the city deals with the aftermath of the storm, reported KhaoSod.