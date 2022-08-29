Fallen scaffolding kills 3 year old in northern Thailand

A 3 year old boy was tragically killed by fallen scaffolding in Lampang province, northern Thailand, yesterday morning.

Scaffolding at what appears to be an under-construction house fell on top of a 3 year old boy yesterday. The boy’s parents rang 191 and requested emergency help.

Rescue workers from Lampang Rescue Association, an ambulance, and medical staff rushed to the scene at Ban Thung Ku Dai village, Pong Saen subdistrict in Mueang district.

At the scene, rescue workers found the 3 year old boy unconscious with a swollen head and a wound on his chin. Medical staff could not find a pulse, so they performed CPR but it was unsuccessful and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child’s body was taken to Lampang Hospital for an autopsy to be carried out.

At this stage, it is unclear who is responsible for unsafe scaffolding.

The news was posted on Facebook by Lampang Rescue Foundation at 11.45am yesterday.

Construction accidents continue to claim lives and cause serious injuries every day in Thailand.

SOURCE: Lampang Rescue Foundation