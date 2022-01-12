Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral

A post on Facebook looking for an escort in Thailand, but the client has a special request… He wants the woman to be infected with Covid-19.

The post reads “Infected only. Work starts at 10pm. The client wants to be positive.” It says the client has a budget of 3,000 baht to 5,000 baht with a 600 baht commission for a broker. The post says the woman must have tested positive for Covid-19 and show that they have two lines on the ATK test.

It also added that the position is open for one who can use illicit drugs to make the Covid party more entertaining. The post wrote “EN up” which means there will be drugs, usually ecstasy, involved. For Thai models and escorts, who are known as “pretties,” parties and are categorised depending if drugs or sex is involved. “EN” means entertainment and “EN V” means sexual services are involved.

The post was widely shared by Thais on Facebook, many wondering why. A fetish? Maybe. But some speculate that the man might be trying to get infected to claim money from his health insurance. Others say they hope it’s just a joke.

SOURCE: Khaosod | หมอเวร