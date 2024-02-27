Thailand gold prices stable at 35,050 baht with steady market

Gold prices in Thailand remained stable, with no increase or decrease compared to the previous closing figures yesterday The Gold Traders Association (GTA) listed the selling price for gold ornaments surpassing the 35,000 baht mark today in the Western calendar. The latest figures from the association’s website, recorded at 9.02am, indicated that the selling price for gold ornaments was 35,050 baht.

For standard gold bars, which are 96.5% pure, the buying price was set at 34,450 baht per baht-weight, with the selling price at 34,550 baht, according to the first announcement of the day. Gold ornaments of the same purity were bought at 33,837.12 baht per baht weight and sold at 35,050 baht. The global market price for gold, or Gold Spot, stood at US$2,034.00 per ounce.

The summary of gold prices for today, following the first announcement, are as follows: for gold bars, the buying price is 34,450 baht per baht-weight and the selling price is 34,550 baht per baht-weight. For gold ornaments, the buying price is 33,837.12 baht per baht-weight and the selling price is 35,050 baht per baht-weight.

This update on gold prices provides a clear picture of the market for both traders and consumers, indicating a steady market with no changes from the previous day. The GTA regularly updates these figures to reflect the current market conditions, offering a reliable source for those interested in gold trading.

The stability in gold prices can be influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic trends, currency fluctuations, and investor behaviour. In Thailand, gold is not only a popular investment but also an integral part of culture and tradition, often used in jewellery and as gifts for special occasions.

Gold investors and consumers closely monitor these price announcements as they plan their purchases and sales. The consistency in the price of gold ornaments and bars suggests a balanced demand and supply in the local market, with no immediate factors causing a price surge or drop.

Global challenges

Those involved in the gold market need to stay informed about the latest prices and trends. With the global economy facing various challenges, the gold market remains a critical indicator of financial health and investor sentiment.

The information provided by the GTA is a valuable tool for financial planning and investment decisions. By maintaining an up-to-date awareness of gold prices, individuals and businesses can strategize effectively, ensuring they make informed transactions that align with their financial goals, reported KhaoSod.