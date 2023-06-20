Esteemed Thai monk Luang Pu Saeng Yanwaro passes away at 99

PHOTO: Facebook/หลวงปู่แสง ญาณวโร

Yesterday, the Facebook page of esteemed Thai monk Luang Pu Saeng Yanwaro announced the passing of the renowned spiritual figure at the age of 99. The post shared that his remains would be sent to the realm of nirvana, by Buddhist tradition.

Previously, the Facebook page of Luang Pu Sing Thong Phaphakro‘s disciples had posted about the monk’s condition, stating that he had experienced severe shortness of breath between 11pm and midnight. As his oxygen levels dropped, doctors initially considered giving him a breathing tube but instead provided medication to alleviate the symptoms at his request. By 2am, he was able to rest but still experienced low oxygen levels and a rapid heartbeat.

After a midnight meeting among temple representatives, it was decided that Luang Pu Saeng’s remains would be transported to the temple, in line with his previous wishes. Dr Somrit, accompanied by an ambulance team from Hua Tapan Hospital, was assigned to oversee the transportation of the revered monk’s remains back to Wat Pa Dong Sawang Tham, where they would be diligently cared for with medication, oxygen, and other necessary treatments. The medical team aimed to minimise any disturbance to the monk’s remains while under their care, with expert advice from specialists at Srirattana Pises Hospital.

Follow us on :













Luang Pu Saeng Yanwaro, originally named Saengdee Deehom, was born on September 1, 1924, in Ubon Ratchathani Province. He was ordained on June 1, 1947, at Wat Srichan in Khon Kaen Province, before travelling to various locations and eventually residing at Wat Pa Dong Sawang Tham in Yasothon Province. Luang Pu Saeng, a prominent monk in Northeastern Thailand, dedicated 75 vassa, or Buddhist rain retreats, to his spiritual practice before peacefully succumbing to his illness.

In related news, two weeks ago Phra Ratchawacharangsi, a renowned Thai monk, passed away at 89 after a lifetime of devotion. To read more click HERE.