Edinburgh Thai eatery’s 20-year business comes to an end

Phuket Pavilion, a renowned Thai eatery nestled across from the Playhouse Theatre on Union Street, Edinburgh, UK, closes its doors after over 20 years of operation.

The announcement of the eatery’s permanent closure came via a sombre social media post, with a staff member expressing gratitude for 15-plus years of serving food. The once vibrant eatery now stands vacant, marked by a prominent For Let sign, with its interior stripped bare of tables and chairs.

Established in 2003, Phuket Pavilion amassed an impressive four-and-a-half-star rating on Tripadvisor, bolstered by nearly 800 glowing reviews.

In the wake of its demise, loyal patrons took to social media to mourn the loss. One regular lamented the Thai restaurant’s closer.

“That’s a real shame. It was one of my favourite Thai restaurants in Edinburgh: food was great and service was very good.”

Speculation arose about the proprietor’s decision, with concerns over dwindling footfall and the owner’s advancing age, reported Edinburgh News.

Echoing sentiments of nostalgia, another diner reminisced.

“Me and my fiance had our first date here, it was the most cosy and yummy Thai food along with noks and I’m sad to see it go.”

