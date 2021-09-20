Dual Pricing and Reduced tax on Alcohol | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 92

Jay and Tim talk about all the hot topics around Thailand including dual pricing in Thailand and reduced duty on the import of alcohol and cigars and added tax on cigarettes.

