Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool

A mixture of Thais and foreigners were arrested at a restaurant in Koh Samui over the weekend for allegedly drinking alcohol and gambling. They were also allegedly witnessed playing pool. The bar patrons were in violation of Surat Thani’s Provincial Orders that forbids gatherings, notably gatherings that include drinking alcohol. Around 20 customers were busted for drinking alcohol when police raided the premises. The name of the restaurant was not provided.

After allegedly catching people in the act of imbibing, shooting pool, and gambling officials went to the owner of the restaurant for an initial inspection. The Pattaya News says the owner confessed to serving alcoholic drinks and also admitted that the drinks were put in ceramic coffee mugs to obscure the fact that the mugs contained alcoholic beverages. The owner was then charged for selling alcoholic drinks and permitting others to drink alcohol and play pool at the restaurant. It was not mentioned if they were also charged for the patrons alleged gambling as well.

The nearly 2 dozen customers were taken to a local police station for further legal proceedings. The selling of alcoholic drinks at restaurants and bars has been banned for months due to a mandate by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Recently, 48 people were arrested at a Koh Samui birthday party for violating Covid restrictions.

For more information on Business Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on