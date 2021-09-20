Connect with us

Thailand

Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Jutta M. Jenning/Flickr

A mixture of Thais and foreigners were arrested at a restaurant in Koh Samui over the weekend for allegedly drinking alcohol and gambling. They were also allegedly witnessed playing pool. The bar patrons were in violation of Surat Thani’s Provincial Orders that forbids gatherings, notably gatherings that include drinking alcohol. Around 20 customers were busted for drinking alcohol when police raided the premises. The name of the restaurant was not provided.

After allegedly catching people in the act of imbibing, shooting pool, and gambling officials went to the owner of the restaurant for an initial inspection. The Pattaya News says the owner confessed to serving alcoholic drinks and also admitted that the drinks were put in ceramic coffee mugs to obscure the fact that the mugs contained alcoholic beverages. The owner was then charged for selling alcoholic drinks and permitting others to drink alcohol and play pool at the restaurant. It was not mentioned if they were also charged for the patrons alleged gambling as well.

The nearly 2 dozen customers were taken to a local police station for further legal proceedings. The selling of alcoholic drinks at restaurants and bars has been banned for months due to a mandate by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Recently, 48 people were arrested at a Koh Samui birthday party for violating Covid restrictions.

For more information on Business Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-09-20 13:54
I certainly understand why people want to party. But Delta is not the same Covid as last year. The consequence is spread of this variant in populations that aren't vaccinated. So a little joy for long term pain. Hospitals that…
image
Brownie
2021-09-20 13:54
15 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: C and D cups? Your cup runneth over! With boo**😂
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-20 14:30
13 minutes ago, Jason said: I certainly understand why people want to party. But Delta is not the same Covid as last year. The consequence is spread of this variant in populations that aren't vaccinated. So a little joy for…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-20 14:31
36 minutes ago, Brownie said: Your cup runneth over! With boo**😂 😄
image
harry1
2021-09-20 14:34
so samui isnt open for tourism,what exactly was the plan,hibernate for 2 weeks and go home
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World36 mins ago

Insect snacks hit Japanese vending machines
Thailand59 mins ago

The Return of ‘THE TIM’ | Thaiger Bites | September 20
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Monday Covid Update: 12,709 new cases; provincial totals

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Pattaya laundry shop reports ladies’ underwear thief is on the loose
World3 hours ago

Hanoi to ease Covid restrictions this week
Thailand3 hours ago

Morning Top Stories | No approved October re-opening, Phuket easing restrictions | September 20
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Government believes more suspects involved in theft from budget meant for the disabled
Thailand5 hours ago

Dual Pricing and Reduced tax on Alcohol | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 92
Thailand5 hours ago

Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok residents warned of flooding risk as torrential rain forecast this week
Thailand6 hours ago

Government seeks to regulate infectious waste disposal charges
World6 hours ago

Manny Pacquiao to run for president of the Philippines
Economy6 hours ago

Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Phuket officials launch mass testing campaign in high-risk communities
Thailand7 hours ago

DDC plans to vaccinate 1 million people a day starting Friday
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending