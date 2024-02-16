DSI seizes 10 million baht in uncertified goods in southern Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) conducted a raid today in the warehouse of a renowned online merchant in Yala province, seizing over 10 million baht worth of uncertified goods.

The operation was led by Chayaphon Saitawee, the director of the Special Case Operations Center in the Southern Border Provinces.

The DSI, alongside the administrative officials of Mueang Yala District and other related agencies, executed a search warrant at a warehouse in the Sathing Nok area of Mueang, Yala. The business, identified as MakeeShop 2017 Company Limited, was targeted following complaints about the sale of substandard goods and tax evasion through online sales channels, including a Facebook page named MakeeShop and a TikTok account named Makeeshopofficia.

Upon searching the luxury residence associated with the business, authorities found a swimming pool, an under-construction extension, and four luxury cars in the garage. The warehouse behind the property contained a variety of goods without the required Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) certification, including steam irons, rice cookers, electric pans, fans, power banks, and bicycles, all of which were seized for inspection.

Chayaphon stated that the products ranged from consumer goods to electrical appliances and cosmetics. Some items were mandated to have TISI certification but did not, or they had certification that needed to be verified for authenticity. The provincial industry office is tasked with reviewing such standards, while the public health authorities are responsible for checking cosmetics for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

The preliminary investigation revealed that some of the products were not available for sale in Thailand, suggesting they may have been imported. Legal proceedings are being prepared for two potential breaches: one concerning industrial product standards and the other relating to customs laws for importing goods without proper customs procedures.

Over 1,000 items seized

During the search, evidence was gathered, including two search warrants issued by the Yala Provincial Court on February 13. The first warrant led to the discovery of 70 different types of TISI non-certified products, totalling 1,364 items. The second warrant disclosed large machinery for packaging and a truck ready to transport 75 categories of goods, totalling 857 items, reported KhaoSod.

The seized goods represent daily sales, with monthly averages estimated between 30,000 and 40,000 items. Documentation of purchase and sales transactions was also confiscated. The business has been operating for over four years without other known sources of income.

The actions violate the Industrial Product Standards Act 2023 and the Customs Act 2017. They may also constitute offences under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, which will be further considered by the DSI.