Checkpoint bust: Kanchanaburi police seize pills and heroin stash

Police in Kanchanaburi yesterday arrested a drug trafficker at a checkpoint for smuggling 20,000 methamphetamine pills and 17 kilogrammes of heroin. The man confessed to transporting the drugs for a friend’s nephew in exchange for motorcycle repair costs.

Police set up a checkpoint on the Thong Pha Phum-Sangkhla Buri route after receiving a tip-off about a grey Chevrolet transporting drugs from the border. The operation involved officers from various police and military units, including the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, Highway Police, Immigration Police, military intelligence, and local administrative officials.

The vehicle, driven by 34 year old Nattapon, was flagged down at the checkpoint. Upon inspection, officers discovered 20,000 methamphetamine pills taped and wrapped in brown paper, hidden in the front door on the driver’s side. Additionally, 17.15 kilogrammes of heroin were found concealed in 49 packages within the car.

Nattapon was quickly taken into custody. Due to his physical condition, with both legs impaired, officers had to assist him in exiting the vehicle. He was then taken to the Thong Pha Phum Police Station for further questioning.

Nattapon admitted that he had travelled by motorcycle to his friend’s house in Sangkhla Buri district, on July 7. During his visit, he contacted a mechanic to repair his motorcycle, which had been involved in an accident. The repair was estimated to cost 12,000 baht.

While making this call, his friend’s nephew overheard the conversation and offered to cover the repair costs if Nattapon agreed to transport the drugs.

The arrangement involved Nattapon picking up the car from his house in Thong Pha Phum district. On the morning of the arrest, around 7am, the nephew delivered the car to Nattapon, who then began his drug-trafficking journey from Sangkhla Buri back to Hin Dad. However, he was intercepted at the checkpoint and subsequently arrested.

Following his confession, the drug trafficker was subjected to a drug test which returned positive for methamphetamine. He now faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine and heroin), actions deemed to promote the spread of drugs among the public, and compromising state security.

Additionally, he is charged with driving under the influence of category 1 narcotics and illegal drug use, reported KhaoSod.