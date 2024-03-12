DJ opens fire on Bangkok karaoke restaurant owner

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A violent incident shattered the calm of a Bangkok neighbourhood yesterday as a DJ at a local karaoke restaurant opened fire on the establishment’s owner before turning the gun on himself.

Police are now gathering evidence and witness testimonies to understand the motivation behind the attack.

Police Lieutenant Atthapol Pongpradit, Deputy Investigator at Bueng Kum Police Station, was alerted to a shooting at a restaurant on Soi Nawamin 50, in the Bueng Kum district. On arrival at the scene, the Buddy Home restaurant, a popular spot that offered customers a mix of dining and karaoke experiences, was now a crime scene.

Inside the kitchen lay the body of the 70 year old DJ, Saman Chantar, dressed in black trousers and a blue jacket. A .38 calibre revolver was found between his legs, and a fatal gunshot wound was evident on his right temple.

The owner of the restaurant, 58 year old Ratana (surname withheld) was discovered in critical condition, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was quickly rushed to Nawamin 9 Hospital by the restaurant staff who were present during the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that at approximately 9.30pm while the restaurant had about five to six customers, mostly older adults, Saman entered the restaurant and sat for about 10 minutes before approaching Ratana in the kitchen. He then drew his gun and shot her three times, seriously injuring her, before turning the gun on himself.

As Ratana, bleeding profusely, managed to escape from the kitchen, she called out for help and was subsequently taken to the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

The authorities are currently providing her with initial medical treatment while also collecting information and statements from witnesses to piece together the sequence of events leading to the shooting.

