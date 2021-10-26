Digital platforms to be subject to new regulations following draft decree

Digital platform businesses will be required to observe a number of new regulations in Thailand following cabinet’s recent approval of a draft decree. As reported by Reuters, a government spokesperson has confirmed the decree, which will apply to business both in and outside of Thailand, is aimed at maintaining financial and commercial stability, in addition to preventing damage to the public.

Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana confirmed that business falling into this category will need to notify the government before operating. Thanakorn specifically pointed to the increasing importance of digital platforms to both the economy and society, which had in turn created “a need to oversee them”.

According to the report, the types of digital businesses that will be subject to the regulations will include online marketplaces, social commerce, food delivery, space sharing and ride/car sharing operators, along with online search engines.

The digital technology sector has attracted increasing attention from the government in recent times. As Reuters reports, the latest measure follows a move to start collecting VAT from foreign technology operators, which a senior official had previously advised is expected to raise at least 5 billion baht in additional revenue yearly.

SOURCE: Reuters