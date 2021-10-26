Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport prepares for November reopening

With the November 1 reopening approaching, Bangkok officials visited the Suvarnabhumi International Airport to review the procedures and Covid-19 preventative measures. Under the reopening plan, the quarantine period will be waived for travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, travelling from countries classified by the Thai government as a “low risk” for the coronavirus, and test negative for the virus. (Click HERE for a list.) Those who are unvaccinated, or from a “high risk” country, will need to undergo a quarantine at an approved hotel.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration officials reviewed the procedures for travellers entering Thailand like QR code checkpoints for the Thailand Pass, which is taking the place of the Certificate of Entry. They went to areas where passengers will meet staff from alternative quarantine hotels upon arrival and reviewed procedures for safely transporting the travellers to their hotels.

The city officials also visited the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Hotel in Khlong Toei district to make sure the hotel is up to the Safety & Health Administration Plus (SHA+) standards. Under the administration’s requirements, at least 70% of the hotel staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE