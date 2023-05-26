Devastated mother finds 19 year old daughter dead after fall from building

Photo by Khaosod

A 19 year old woman tragically fell to her death from a building in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, leaving her mother and family devastated. The young student’s cause of death remains unclear, while surveillance cameras captured her movement moments before the fatal accident occurred.

Returning home from work, the mother discovered a crowd gathered outside their building, only to realise her daughter’s lifeless body was lying on the ground. The heartbroken 40 year old mother watched on, as emergency services attempted to revive the young woman, but sadly, after half an hour, the girl passed away.

The teenage girl lived on the first floor of the building with her parents and was studying in her first year of education at a local university. According to her mother, the two had spoken normally earlier that day and there was no indication of any impending tragedy.

Investigators found that the young woman was last seen on surveillance footage walking up to the fourth floor of the building. Within ten minutes, her lifeless body was discovered on the ground. Furthermore, the girl’s younger sister informed their mother that the deceased had been arguing with her boyfriend before the incident, potentially providing a possible catalyst for the tragic event.

The girl’s body was handed over to a local foundation, which transported it to the Chakri Nubet Medical Institute in Bang Phli district for further examination.

Authorities will also question the deceased’s parents in an ongoing effort to determine the exact cause of the incident.