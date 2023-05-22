Deadly consumption of poisonous mushrooms claims 2 lives, 7 seriously ill in Loei Province

Photo via ThaiRath

Tragedy struck the Isaan province of Loei as a group of individuals fell victim to the consumption of poisonous mushrooms known as Hed Ra Ngok in Thai, resulting in the deaths of two people and leaving seven others injured.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on Saturday, May 20, when two residents ventured into a forest near the popular attraction, Phu Lom Lo, located in the Dan Sai district of Loei. They collected the toxic mushrooms and later shared them with relatives and neighbours, unaware of the peril they posed.

After consuming the mushrooms, the nine individuals experienced symptoms including dizziness, vomiting, and diarrhoea, prompting immediate action. They were swiftly transported to Somdej Phra Yupharat Dan Sai Hospital at 10pm but due to the severity of their conditions, they were transferred to Loei Hospital, which possessed the necessary equipment to provide more comprehensive care.

Tragically, upon reaching the hospital, one victim succumbed to the toxic effects of the mushrooms, while another individual passed away the following morning. The deceased have been identified as Fong Khamping, a 69 year old woman, and Kham Homwaen, a 41 year old man. The remaining seven individuals are still hospitalised, with one reported to be in critical condition.

During an interview with Amarin TV, Boonthai Khamlong, the 44 year old wife of Kham, revealed that her husband had gathered the mushrooms on his own. According to Boonthai, it was a common practice for residents in the area to forage for mushrooms during the rainy season and incorporate them into their meals. However, this time, some poisonous mushrooms had unknowingly mixed in with the safe ones.

The Loei Provincial Public Health Department issued a warning, urging people to exercise caution when consuming mushrooms from the forest, particularly the Ra Ngok variety. Health officials revealed that these poisonous mushrooms closely resemble their edible counterparts, making it challenging to differentiate between them.

Ra Ngok mushrooms contain deadly toxins known as amanitin and phalloidins. The poisonous mushrooms bear a striking resemblance to eggs and exhibit a distinctive ring on their stems.

Regrettably, deaths resulting from the consumption of these toxic mushrooms occur annually in Thailand, primarily due to the difficulty in distinguishing them from the safe varieties. In a similar incident last year, a couple from the Isaan province of Udon Thani unwittingly prepared a curry using poisonous mushrooms, leading to the wife’s fatality and the husband’s critical condition.