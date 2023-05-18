Dead bodies of couple discovered at condominium in Chon Buri

The management of a condominium in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri made a grim discovery last night as they stumbled upon the dead bodies of a Thai couple in room number 12 on the 12th floor. Law enforcement officers suspect that the man killed the woman before taking his own life.

Upon entering the room, officers from Si Racha Police Station uncovered the dead bodies, which were covered in dried blood stains. It is believed that the tragic incident occurred nearly a month prior to their unfortunate discovery.

The lifeless body of Kanokwan Chalude, a 26 year old woman, was discovered naked in a pool of blood, bearing a gunshot wound. Nearby, the dead body of Nakrob Lamlert, a 33 year old man, was also found. Nakrob had sustained a single gunshot wound to his head, and a 9mm pistol still clutched in his hand. Three spent bullet casings lay scattered on the floor.

No signs of a struggle or robbery were evident at the scene. The air-conditioner and television were left running, and an unfinished bottle of beer sat on the dining table.

Nakrob’s mother, 58 year old Anong Khamdee, notified the authorities after being contacted by the condo management, informing her of her son’s untimely demise. Likewise, 44 year old Sumaporn Chalude, Kanokwan’s mother, received the devastating news of her daughter’s death. She remained unaware of the motive behind the tragic incident but mentioned that Kanokwan and Nakrob had been in a relationship for around five to six months.

Upon questioning the couple’s close friends, officers uncovered multiple instances of conflict stemming from jealousy. Consequently, they concluded that Nakrob had murdered Kanokwan with his firearm before taking his own life. In addition to jealousy, investigators suspect that financial difficulties may have played a role in the motive.

The case remains under investigation, with authorities promising to provide updates to the press at a later time.

In a separate incident earlier this year in March, a parcel delivery worker discovered the dead bodies of a couple in a house located in the central province of Phetchaburi. The man, Surachai Weerakarn, suffered a cut to his left eye and a gunshot wound to his head. The woman, Kanyarat Buddasook, had also sustained a gunshot wound.

In this case, the gunman is believed to be Kanyarat’s ex-husband. Relatives reported that a stranger had been seen in the area searching for Kanyarat shortly before the tragic incident unfolded. The individual in question was suspected to be Kanyarat’s ex-husband, who carried out the murder out of jealousy.