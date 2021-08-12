Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok Protester that had hand injured from firecracker tests positive for Covid

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: soe zeya tun/Flickr

A man who recently attended a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok and had a hand “blown off” as he was trying to throw a firework has Covid, says police.

Kissana Phatthanacharoen, the deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police Office, said last night that the 14 year old would-be-firecracker-thrower tested positive for Covid while receiving medical attention for his severely injured hand at the Ramathibodi Hospital.

Kissana reiterated the course of events that led to the 14 year old’s injured hand, that is, the firecracker exploded pre-throwing.

An unnamed police source says the teenager was adorned in a vocational student’s workshop shirt and attends a “nonformal” institute.

The police spokesperson dismissed the report that police forced the teenager to hold onto the firecracker until it exploded as fake news.

Pakapong Pongpetra, the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau said today that some police were injured due to the protest where police used tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters. Pakapong adds that the damage to government property will cause unnecessary waste of the government’s budget...

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand27 seconds ago

Bangkok Protester that had hand injured from firecracker tests positive for Covid
Thailand1 hour ago

Possible charges for parents of vandals may be coming, police silent on use of rubber bullets/tear gas
Best of1 hour ago

Koh Samui’s 5 most affordable hotels
Sponsored1 day ago

How to enter Thailand during Covid

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Thailand2 hours ago

Bangkok mother and son arrested for fraud
Thailand3 hours ago

Ayutthaya ambulance driver tests positive for Covid…again
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
North East4 hours ago

Photo of 3 year old Covid patient caring for infected father in ICU goes viral
Thailand5 hours ago

Phuket murder suspect charged with attempted rape
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
Phuket5 hours ago

Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
Protests6 hours ago

Anti-government protests, clashes with police continue for second day in Bangkok
Thailand7 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Thursday: 147 Covid-related deaths, 22,782 infections
Transport12 hours ago

Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Phuket14 hours ago

Phuket Town Fresh Market closed for 1 week for Covid-19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending