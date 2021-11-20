Connect with us

Thailand

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 20 November Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)
image
image

Today, the CCSA reported 6,595 new Covid-19 infections, down 260 since yesterday, and 53 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 2 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,028,702 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,478 recoveries, up 823 from yesterday. There are now 87,885 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,936 from yesterday, including 1,635 in the ICU and 389 on ventilators.

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 220 were found in correctional facilities, 215 were identified by community testing, and 6,142 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,012 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

20NOV Covid-19 Tourist

 

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 768 415,010
7 Songkhla 514 56,815
14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 380 36,890
21 Chiang Mai 344 24,070
24 Surat Thani 233 22,775
5 Prisons 220 80,949
2 Samut Prakan 210 126,852
9 Pattani 196 44,079
3 Chonburi 178 105,828
8 Yala 151 45,669

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 768 415,010
2 Samut Prakan 210 126,852
4 Samut Sakhon 50 93,448
6 Nonthaburi 84 58,775
13 Pathum Thani 66 39,272
15 Nakhon Pathom 61 34,345
17 Saraburi 87 31,463
19 Ayutthaya 93 30,879
32 Lopburi 68 17,291
37 Nakhon Sawan 41 15,565
40 Suphan Buri 46 13,977
43 Ang Thong 13 10,831
45 Nakhon Nayok 27 10,711
46 Phetchabun 87 10,688
47 Samut Songkhram 14 10,683
53 Kamphaeng Phet 18 7,984
55 Phitsanulok 60 7,548
57 Sukhothai 26 6,151
60 Phichit 24 5,172
67 Sing Buri 31 3,287
68 Uthai Thani 20 3,229
72 Chai Nat 7 2,645
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 178 105,828
10 Rayong 81 43,851
16 Chachoengsao 96 34,003
20 Prachinburi 83 24,426
27 Chanthaburi 105 20,919
35 Sa Kaeo 65 16,091
52 Trat 66 8,334
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
21 Chiang Mai 344 24,070
62 Chiang Rai 47 4,970
64 Uttaradit 11 4,426
69 Lamphun 36 3,223
71 Lampang 13 2,944
73 Nan 3 2,593
74 Phayao 79 2,435
77 Mae Hong Son 45 2,137
78 Phrae 10 1,914
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 101 31,092
26 Khon Kaen 130 21,330
28 Ubon Ratchathani 114 20,514
29 Udon Thani 73 19,452
31 Surin 28 17,336
33 Buriram 10 17,143
34 Sisaket 31 16,836
41 Roi Et 14 12,944
42 Maha Sarakham 3 11,029
48 Chaiyaphum 30 10,371
49 Kalasin 22 9,641
54 Sakon Nakhon 3 7,776
59 Yasothon 6 5,420
61 Nakhon Phanom 2 4,981
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 21 4,475
65 Nong Khai 12 4,248
66 Loei 13 4,089
70 Amnat Charoen 0 3,027
75 Mukdahan 0 2,400
76 Bueng Kan 13 2,171
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 514 56,815
8 Yala 151 45,669
9 Pattani 196 44,079
11 Narathiwat 130 40,506
14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 380 36,890
24 Surat Thani 233 22,775
36 Phuket 63 15,958
38 Trang 136 14,622
39 Chumphon 78 14,032
44 Phatthalung 64 10,759
50 Ranong 7 9,573
51 Krabi 88 9,412
56 Satun 84 6,543
58 Phang Nga 53 5,934
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
12 Ratchaburi 133 39,580
22 Phetchaburi 30 23,489
23 Tak 93 23,366
25 Kanchanaburi 60 22,541
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 75 17,350
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 220 80,949

 

SOURCE: CCSA

SOURCE: CCSA

 









Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending