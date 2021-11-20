Thailand
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals
Today, the CCSA reported 6,595 new Covid-19 infections, down 260 since yesterday, and 53 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 2 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,028,702 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,478 recoveries, up 823 from yesterday. There are now 87,885 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,936 from yesterday, including 1,635 in the ICU and 389 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 220 were found in correctional facilities, 215 were identified by community testing, and 6,142 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,012 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow
- 3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
- McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned
- ChulaCOV-19 vaccine enters a promising third phase of trials
COVID-19 VACCINES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|768
|▼
|415,010
|7
|Songkhla
|514
|▼
|56,815
|14
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|380
|▼
|36,890
|21
|Chiang Mai
|344
|▲
|24,070
|24
|Surat Thani
|233
|•
|22,775
|5
|Prisons
|220
|▼
|80,949
|2
|Samut Prakan
|210
|▼
|126,852
|9
|Pattani
|196
|▼
|44,079
|3
|Chonburi
|178
|▼
|105,828
|8
|Yala
|151
|▼
|45,669
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|768
|▼
|415,010
|2
|Samut Prakan
|210
|▼
|126,852
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|50
|▼
|93,448
|6
|Nonthaburi
|84
|▼
|58,775
|13
|Pathum Thani
|66
|▲
|39,272
|15
|Nakhon Pathom
|61
|▲
|34,345
|17
|Saraburi
|87
|▼
|31,463
|19
|Ayutthaya
|93
|▲
|30,879
|32
|Lopburi
|68
|▲
|17,291
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|41
|▼
|15,565
|40
|Suphan Buri
|46
|▲
|13,977
|43
|Ang Thong
|13
|▲
|10,831
|45
|Nakhon Nayok
|27
|▲
|10,711
|46
|Phetchabun
|87
|▲
|10,688
|47
|Samut Songkhram
|14
|▲
|10,683
|53
|Kamphaeng Phet
|18
|▼
|7,984
|55
|Phitsanulok
|60
|▲
|7,548
|57
|Sukhothai
|26
|▲
|6,151
|60
|Phichit
|24
|▲
|5,172
|67
|Sing Buri
|31
|▲
|3,287
|68
|Uthai Thani
|20
|▲
|3,229
|72
|Chai Nat
|7
|▼
|2,645
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|178
|▼
|105,828
|10
|Rayong
|81
|▼
|43,851
|16
|Chachoengsao
|96
|▲
|34,003
|20
|Prachinburi
|83
|▲
|24,426
|27
|Chanthaburi
|105
|▼
|20,919
|35
|Sa Kaeo
|65
|▼
|16,091
|52
|Trat
|66
|▲
|8,334
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|21
|Chiang Mai
|344
|▲
|24,070
|62
|Chiang Rai
|47
|▲
|4,970
|64
|Uttaradit
|11
|▲
|4,426
|69
|Lamphun
|36
|▼
|3,223
|71
|Lampang
|13
|▲
|2,944
|73
|Nan
|3
|▼
|2,593
|74
|Phayao
|79
|▲
|2,435
|77
|Mae Hong Son
|45
|▲
|2,137
|78
|Phrae
|10
|▲
|1,914
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|101
|▲
|31,092
|26
|Khon Kaen
|130
|▲
|21,330
|28
|Ubon Ratchathani
|114
|▼
|20,514
|29
|Udon Thani
|73
|▲
|19,452
|31
|Surin
|28
|▼
|17,336
|33
|Buriram
|10
|▲
|17,143
|34
|Sisaket
|31
|▼
|16,836
|41
|Roi Et
|14
|▼
|12,944
|42
|Maha Sarakham
|3
|▲
|11,029
|48
|Chaiyaphum
|30
|▲
|10,371
|49
|Kalasin
|22
|▼
|9,641
|54
|Sakon Nakhon
|3
|▼
|7,776
|59
|Yasothon
|6
|▲
|5,420
|61
|Nakhon Phanom
|2
|▼
|4,981
|63
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|21
|▼
|4,475
|65
|Nong Khai
|12
|•
|4,248
|66
|Loei
|13
|▼
|4,089
|70
|Amnat Charoen
|0
|▼
|3,027
|75
|Mukdahan
|0
|•
|2,400
|76
|Bueng Kan
|13
|▲
|2,171
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|514
|▼
|56,815
|8
|Yala
|151
|▼
|45,669
|9
|Pattani
|196
|▼
|44,079
|11
|Narathiwat
|130
|▲
|40,506
|14
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|380
|▼
|36,890
|24
|Surat Thani
|233
|•
|22,775
|36
|Phuket
|63
|▼
|15,958
|38
|Trang
|136
|▲
|14,622
|39
|Chumphon
|78
|▼
|14,032
|44
|Phatthalung
|64
|▼
|10,759
|50
|Ranong
|7
|▲
|9,573
|51
|Krabi
|88
|▲
|9,412
|56
|Satun
|84
|▼
|6,543
|58
|Phang Nga
|53
|▼
|5,934
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|12
|Ratchaburi
|133
|▼
|39,580
|22
|Phetchaburi
|30
|▼
|23,489
|23
|Tak
|93
|▼
|23,366
|25
|Kanchanaburi
|60
|▲
|22,541
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|75
|•
|17,350
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|220
|▼
|80,949
SOURCE: CCSA
