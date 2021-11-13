COVID-19 SATURDAY: 55 deaths, 7,057 new infections

Today, the CCSA reported 7,057 new Covid-19 infections, down 248 since yesterday, and 55 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 4 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,982,458 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.



In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,393 recoveries, up 507 from yesterday. There are now 95,413 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 391 from yesterday, including 1,818 in the ICU and 430 on ventilators, figures that have mostly been dropping each day.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 198 were found in correctional facilities, 336 were identified by community testing, and 6,508 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,893 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive until the positive cases are retested with RT-PCR tests.

VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

SOURCE: DDC

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE