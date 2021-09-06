Pathum Thani shopping centre apologises after overcrowded vaccination event goes viral

A shopping centre in Pathum Thani, a central Thai province, has apologised for a vaccination event that went awry after large crowds packed into the shopping centre in anticipation of receiving a vaccine. The large crowds resulted in people standing right next to each other with no social distancing being observed. The vaccination event happened over the weekend at Future Park Rangsit.

Following videos and pictures of the event that went viral, the centre released a statement. The shopping centre’s statement says that officials are taking action over the mishap. They add that they have addressed the problem and subsequently proposed solutions to the organisation to fix the situation immediately. The vaccination event was organised by the provincial government for residents to get a Sinopharm vaccine.

“Queue in a line that no longer exists. We’re jammed together here. I think I’m going to get infected with COVID-19 before getting the vaccine”, says one TikToker from the event.

Abdul Mahamad, from the Pathum Thani Provincial Administration, claims there were social distancing measures in place at the vaccination site. Coconuts Bangkok says Abdul conceded that the incident was as crowded as it was seen online. They say Abdul blamed the overcrowding on someone in line who might have knocked down a rope barrier. Abdul insists the situation will not happen again.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

