3 hunters arrested for allegedly possessing endangered species

National park officials in the western province Kanchanaburi arrested three hunters who were allegedly caught with bags containing wild animal carcasses, including black hornbills and monkeys. The arrests happened yesterday in the Khao Laem National Park.

Khao Laem National Park chief Thewin Meesap says officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation were patrolling the forest when they discovered 3 men exiting the forest holding 2 guns and fertiliser bags. The 3 men were then stopped for a search. In the bag, officials allegedly found the bodies of 2 black giant squirrels, 2 black hornbills, 2 Asiatic Brush-tailed porcupines, 1 langur, 1 monkey, 1 soft-shelled turtle, and 1 clouded monitor lizard. Several of the animals are endangered species in Thailand.

Officials also allegedly discovered a CZ452 rifle with 75 rounds of ammunition, a 22mm homemade rifle, 3 machetes, 4 head torches, 1 torch, 4 aluminium pots, 3 hammocks, 4 lighters, gas cooking equipment and a backpack.

All 3 men were charged with violating the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019, the National Park Act of 2019 and the Firearm Act of 1947. After being arrested, the 3 men were brought to the Thong Pha Phum police station for further legal proceedings.

Last week, a man was charged with possession of protected wildlife without permission in violation of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019 for allegedly having 6 macaques in his possession.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on