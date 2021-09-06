Connect with us

Thailand

3 hunters arrested for allegedly possessing endangered species

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Jeffery Chan/Flickr

National park officials in the western province Kanchanaburi arrested three hunters who were allegedly caught with bags containing wild animal carcasses, including black hornbills and monkeys. The arrests happened yesterday in the Khao Laem National Park.

Khao Laem National Park chief Thewin Meesap says officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation were patrolling the forest when they discovered 3 men exiting the forest holding 2 guns and fertiliser bags. The 3 men were then stopped for a search. In the bag, officials allegedly found the bodies of 2 black giant squirrels, 2 black hornbills, 2 Asiatic Brush-tailed porcupines, 1 langur, 1 monkey, 1 soft-shelled turtle, and 1 clouded monitor lizard. Several of the animals are endangered species in Thailand.

Officials also allegedly discovered a CZ452 rifle with 75 rounds of ammunition, a 22mm homemade rifle, 3 machetes, 4 head torches, 1 torch, 4 aluminium pots, 3 hammocks, 4 lighters, gas cooking equipment and a backpack.

All 3 men were charged with violating the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019, the National Park Act of 2019 and the Firearm Act of 1947. After being arrested, the 3 men were brought to the Thong Pha Phum police station for further legal proceedings.

Last week, a man was charged with possession of protected wildlife without permission in violation of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019 for allegedly having 6 macaques in his possession.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

3 hunters arrested for allegedly possessing endangered species
Thailand23 mins ago

Vaccination passport required in Thailand? Phuket Freedom Day | GMT | September 6
Thailand2 hours ago

25 arrested at Chiang Mai rooftop bar

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Covid patients must receive a vaccine dose within 3 months of infection
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Proof of vaccination to be required for dine-in service in “dark red” provinces
Tourism3 hours ago

Tourism ministry wants Thailand fully re-opened, without quarantine, by January
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 187 deaths and 13,988 new cases
Protests3 hours ago

More protests planned for Bangkok today as activists continue fight to remove PM
Phuket4 hours ago

No more sandbox: Phuket private sector calls for full re-opening by December 1
Apple11 hours ago

Apple delays privacy-invading child abuse detection software
Chon Buri14 hours ago

Naked woman stops Chon Buri traffic after fender bender
Phuket16 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
Phuket18 hours ago

Jetstar launches weekly flights between Phuket and Singapore
Thailand20 hours ago

17 protest leaders named in complaint with Lumpini police
Thailand20 hours ago

GPO plans quality testing on arriving Chinese Lepu antigen kits
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending