Continuous rainfall expected throughout Thailand this week

Continuous rainfall is expected throughout parts of Thailand this week with the potential for flash floods in some areas – after all, it is the wet season and, statistically, October is the wettest month of the year. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning saying an active low pressure cell in the South China Sea is likely to form a depression and will drift westwards to the upper Gulf of Thailand by Friday. The department says those in risky areas in the North and Northeast provinces should beware of potentially severe conditions, including flooding and wind damage.
More heavy rain is also expected in the southern provinces as the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and Gulf of Thailand, intensifies from Tuesday to Friday, according to the department.
“Waves in both the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are predicted to be strong and reach 2 to 4 metres high and over 4 metres high during thunderstorms.”
“Ships should proceed with caution during the week and stay away from thundershowers.”
The department recommends small boats be docked until Sunday when the rain and wind ease up.
SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Department
This post was last modified on October 5, 2020 3:57 pm
